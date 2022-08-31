Renaissance Capital LLC Has $396,000 Stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $7,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,457,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Olaplex by 93.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 306,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,536,000 after purchasing an additional 321,242 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.88. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLPX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.