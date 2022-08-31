Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 3,364 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ON during the first quarter worth approximately $142,069,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ON by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,479 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,520,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,846,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ON by 62.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 937,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after buying an additional 360,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

ONON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.08.

NYSE ONON opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

