Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy (TSE: TRP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$66.00 to C$64.00.

8/11/2022 – TC Energy was given a new C$65.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – TC Energy was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$74.00.

8/10/2022 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$76.00.

7/29/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$76.00.

7/29/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$76.00.

7/22/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$80.00 to C$74.50.

7/22/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$80.00 to C$74.50.

7/21/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$77.00 to C$76.00.

7/20/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$71.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE:TRP traded down C$1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$63.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,375. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.27. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$57.71 and a 52 week high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. Also, Director Richard Prior acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$66.49 per share, with a total value of C$33,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$789,568.75. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,145 shares of company stock worth $326,928 and sold 19,668 shares worth $1,446,575.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

