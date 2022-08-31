Research Analysts Set Expectations for NetApp, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NetApp in a research report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the data storage provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NetApp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

NetApp Stock Down 1.6 %

Several other research firms have also commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NetApp stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NetApp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after buying an additional 407,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in NetApp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

