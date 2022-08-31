Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Foot Locker (FL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Foot Locker (NYSE: FL):

8/23/2022 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $34.00.

8/22/2022 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $31.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2022 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

8/22/2022 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $43.00.

8/22/2022 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $40.00.

8/22/2022 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $29.00 to $35.00.

8/22/2022 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $40.00.

8/21/2022 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

8/19/2022 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

8/19/2022 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

7/15/2022 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FL stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,364. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $58.19.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,761,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

