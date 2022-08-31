ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Holdings Boosted by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,985 shares of company stock worth $5,813,646. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.