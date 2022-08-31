Restaurant Brands International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,157 call options on the company. This is an increase of 84% compared to the typical volume of 1,720 call options.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. City State Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,466. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.