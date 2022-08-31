Revain (REV) Hits Market Capitalization of $82.57 Million

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Revain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $82.57 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,126.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004122 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005078 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002540 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00133681 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033178 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00081795 BTC.
Revain Profile
REV is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Revain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.