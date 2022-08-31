Revelation Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Revelation Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,835 shares during the quarter. NeuroPace comprises 11.4% of Revelation Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Revelation Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of NeuroPace worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCK LTD. purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the fourth quarter valued at $56,661,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 638,867 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the fourth quarter worth $1,373,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
