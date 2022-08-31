Revelation Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Revelation Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,835 shares during the quarter. NeuroPace comprises 11.4% of Revelation Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Revelation Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of NeuroPace worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCK LTD. purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the fourth quarter valued at $56,661,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 638,867 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the fourth quarter worth $1,373,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

NeuroPace Price Performance

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. 13,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,959. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

(Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.