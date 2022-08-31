Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. 5,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

