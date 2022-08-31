RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Up to $42.79

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.79, but opened at $44.10. RingCentral shares last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 7,544 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

RingCentral Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,233. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

