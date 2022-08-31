River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 271,878 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,878 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries accounts for about 1.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 3.07% of Armstrong World Industries worth $129,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 88,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 420,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AWI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average of $86.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.