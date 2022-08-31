River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,846,241 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,846,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,573,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.7 %

DINO traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $53.86. 31,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,351 shares of company stock worth $5,841,989. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

