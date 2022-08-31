River Road Asset Management LLC Invests $88.95 Million in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 844,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,949,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.42% of Polaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

PII stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.50. 8,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,532. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.35. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.53%.

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

