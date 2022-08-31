River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134,838 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of D.R. Horton worth $45,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,612,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $71.46. 83,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,596. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

