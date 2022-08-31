River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,049 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.92% of Patterson Companies worth $60,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 29,446 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418,046 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. 22,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,025. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

