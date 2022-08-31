River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 26,930 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,930 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.68% of CDK Global worth $95,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $70,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CDK stock remained flat at $54.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

