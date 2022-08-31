Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $572.40

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 572.40 ($6.92) and traded as low as GBX 512 ($6.19). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 517 ($6.25), with a volume of 2,937 shares.

Robert Walters Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £398.19 million and a PE ratio of 1,012.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 511.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 571.94.

Robert Walters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is 40.80%.

Insider Activity

About Robert Walters

In other Robert Walters news, insider Matthew Ashley bought 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £49,978.39 ($60,389.55).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

