Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 24,000 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,821,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,829,821.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner acquired 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $199,332.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner bought 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $186,772.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner acquired 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $199,305.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,662.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jay Farner bought 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $199,786.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner purchased 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $199,188.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Jay Farner bought 20,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $199,408.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Jay Farner bought 20,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $199,260.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,275. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after acquiring an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RKT. Wedbush reduced their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.