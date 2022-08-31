Ryo Currency Price Tops $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $559,242.88 and approximately $559.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.37 or 0.07742109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00028909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00161332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00269056 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.48 or 0.00741946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.24 or 0.00575862 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001115 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,290,007 coins and its circulating supply is 40,172,695 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

