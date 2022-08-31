SafeBlast (BLAST) Market Capitalization Hits $743,152.37

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $743,152.37 and approximately $147,464.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00577096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00258993 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00018387 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003386 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

