Safemars (SAFEMARS) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Safemars has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $18,919.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safemars coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safemars has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00813708 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Safemars Coin Profile
Safemars’ total supply is 393,255,866,290,058 coins. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @Safemartians.
Safemars Coin Trading
