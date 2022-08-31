SALT Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $28,921.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00134229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00080955 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

