Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stake Lifted by Triatomic Management LP

Triatomic Management LP increased its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 637.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares during the period. Samsara accounts for approximately 1.4% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Samsara by 84.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Samsara Stock Up 3.1 %

IOT stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 32,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,855. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Samsara Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.