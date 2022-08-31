SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.05

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.05 and traded as high as $22.65. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 540,510 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.
SandRidge Energy Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $791.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.44.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
