SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.05

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.05 and traded as high as $22.65. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 540,510 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $791.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,140,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 477,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 483.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 514,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

