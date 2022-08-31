Saputo Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Saputo Price Performance

TSE:SAP opened at C$33.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.63. Saputo has a one year low of C$24.61 and a one year high of C$35.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.11.

In related news, Director Haig Poutchigian acquired 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at C$236,269.23. In other news, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$233,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,776. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. Insiders sold 50,012 shares of company stock worth $1,509,426 in the last quarter.

About Saputo

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.