Savills plc (LON:SVS) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.60

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Savills Stock Performance
Shares of SVS opened at GBX 955.50 ($11.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,067 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,106.85. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.27. Savills has a 52 week low of GBX 945.11 ($11.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,472 ($17.79).
