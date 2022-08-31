Savills plc (LON:SVS) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.60

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SVS opened at GBX 955.50 ($11.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,067 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,106.85. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.27. Savills has a 52 week low of GBX 945.11 ($11.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,472 ($17.79).

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

