Scala Achieves Market Cap of $526,722.86 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Scala has a total market cap of $526,722.86 and $542.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00432330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00820071 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015422 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

