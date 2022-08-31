Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Raised by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 766.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

