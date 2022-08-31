Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,114,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after acquiring an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,374,000 after acquiring an additional 578,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,975,000 after acquiring an additional 350,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,762 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,735. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

