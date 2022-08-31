Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $31.88 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $31,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,384,000 after purchasing an additional 388,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,587,000 after acquiring an additional 908,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSNC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.10. 11,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

