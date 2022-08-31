Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 6,750 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 16.2% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter valued at about $149,000.

NASDAQ HIFS traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.40. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.94. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $270.00 and a 1 year high of $432.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

