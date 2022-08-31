Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 2.4% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $56,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 91.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 897.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,803. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.15. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

