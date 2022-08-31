Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,732 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,189,279,000 after purchasing an additional 197,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $87.69. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.