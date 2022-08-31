Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 250 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,835. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.