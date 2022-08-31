Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 18,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Cowen cut their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $205.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.36 and a 200 day moving average of $232.85. The company has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

