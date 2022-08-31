Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 232.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,687 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 29.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $341,560. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.01. 42,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,932. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

