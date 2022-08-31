Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $920.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 920 ($11.12) and last traded at GBX 920 ($11.12), with a volume of 12850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 990 ($11.96).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on STB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Secure Trust Bank Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of £171.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,095.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,166.49.

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Rachel Lawrence bought 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75).

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.