Sentivate Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $16,152.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,136.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133496 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021853 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentivate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.