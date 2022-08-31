Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHPMF opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

