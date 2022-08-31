Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHPMF opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
