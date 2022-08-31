SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fit-out, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. The company serves hospitality, healthcare, education, and retail sectors, as well as commercial customers. SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

