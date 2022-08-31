Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) Price Tops $20.00

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Sheesha Finance [BEP20] coin can now be purchased for about $20.00 or 0.00098126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $851,873.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [BEP20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sheesha Finance [BEP20]

Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s launch date was March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Buying and Selling Sheesha Finance [BEP20]

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

