Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.66 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.