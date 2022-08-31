Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

SCVL stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 181.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 164.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2,011.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

