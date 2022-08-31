Short Interest in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Decreases By 12.9%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,500 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 712,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens lowered America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $32,745,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 86,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,276. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $130.88. The stock has a market cap of $528.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.94.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

