Short Interest in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Decreases By 11.5%

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 7,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE ASB traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 952,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. Associated Banc has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 28.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Associated Banc by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 357,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Associated Banc by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 563,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 208,734 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

