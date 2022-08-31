Short Interest in AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Rises By 13.8%

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,800 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 398,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,512.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,725 ($32.93) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Investec cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($32.38) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,555.71.

AVEVA Group Price Performance

Shares of AVEVF stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

