Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Increases By 14.0%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,380,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 12,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Get BRF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BRF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 92,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in BRF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BRF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

BRF Stock Performance

About BRF

Shares of BRF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 323,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,006. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.79.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.