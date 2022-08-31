Short Interest in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Drops By 17.9%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 716,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bruker by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,143,000 after acquiring an additional 854,907 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,917,000 after acquiring an additional 556,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 590,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,288. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

