Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Declines By 14.3%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,100 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 829,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 265,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CDZI shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Cadiz Trading Down 1.8 %

CDZI opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadiz

Cadiz Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadiz by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadiz by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

