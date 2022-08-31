Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Declines By 14.3%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,100 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 829,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 265,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Several analysts have commented on CDZI shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
CDZI opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadiz (CDZI)
